FACUA reports Bulb for raising tariffs by 65% to its customers in violation of the law
The company has argued that this modification is due to a progressive increase in the price of electricity on the wholesale market.
FACUA.org
Spain-03/01/2022
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the electricity supplier Bulb -recently acquired by Holaluz- for applying a 65% tariff increase to its customers as of this January, in violation of the regulations. The complaint has been filed with the Minister of Consumer Affairs and the regional consumer