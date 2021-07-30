FACUA urges Brussels to require more transparency from the hotel and flight sector in their 'online' prices
The European Commission has asked Google to provide search results with the final price and to state how they are ordered. The association denounced Trivago in 2019 for how it positioned hotels.
Spain-30/07/2021
Following the statement from the European Commission on its request from Google for more transparency in the results of hotel and flight searches, FACUA-Consumers in Action believes that Brussels should go further and extend the requirement to all companies in the tourism sector.
Brussels