Feníe, Lucera and Naturgy are the companies with the most expensive natural gas offers

The price per kilowatt hour on the free market is up to 131% more expensive than with regulated TUR tariffs.

FACUA.org
Spain-24/11/2021

The price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of natural gas on the free market is up to 131% more expensive than with regulated TUR tariffs, according to the latest analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action.

Feníe, Lucera and Naturgy are, in this order, the companies with the most expensive offers

Hazte socio pleno para leer todo el contenido
Lee sin límites

Noticias

Te ayudamos

Pregunta

Actúa

Conócenos