Feníe, Lucera and Naturgy are the companies with the most expensive natural gas offers
The price per kilowatt hour on the free market is up to 131% more expensive than with regulated TUR tariffs.
FACUA.org
Spain-24/11/2021
The price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of natural gas on the free market is up to 131% more expensive than with regulated TUR tariffs, according to the latest analysis by FACUA-Consumers in Action.
Feníe, Lucera and Naturgy are, in this order, the companies with the most expensive offers