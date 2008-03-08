Jetta and Golf vehicles could catch fire due to a defect in the manufacture process

FACUA-Consumers in Action informs that Volkswagen has made a safety recall for owners of vehicles from the models Jetta and Golf Variant (1K2/1K5 type) due to a defect in the manufacture process that could cause that the vehicles catch fire. The vehicles have been included, on March, 4th, in the Alert Net for Unsafe Products, coordinated by the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC), from the Ministry of Health and Consumption. The problems affecting the vehicles are that there may be a passing resistance inadmissible high in the mass connection of the heater element for the aditional heater of the air . According to the information spread through the Alert Net for Unsafe Products, this may cause a overheating in the connection area of this wire and may cause dam

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