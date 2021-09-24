Millions of electricity bills have not been issued for months: FACUA asks the CNMC for an investigation
Billing problems are causing consumers to accumulate significant debts, and also not know if the correct rates are applied, creating a situation of enormous helplessness.
FACUA-Consumers in Action has demanded that the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) open an investigation into the enormous chaos in electricity billing of which consumers are massive victims.
The origin of the anomalies is twofold.