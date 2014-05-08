More than one million clients affected by new Orange data breach

Orange has been the victim of a new cyber breach, the second in just three months. Hackers have stolen more than one million client data, according to what has been reported by the company itself, the biggest telecommunications corporation in France. Names, dates of birth, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of about 1.3 million Orange users were exposed last month in a new cyber breach. Orange claims that this massive data theft has not affected credit card numbers. Hackers managed to access a platform the company uses in its advertising campaigns in France to send e-mails and text messages. According to an Orange statement mentioned by France Press, hackers managed to access «a limited amount of personal data from clients and potential clients» and the company

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión