OCU use FACUAs image to sell their magazines

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) is using the image of FACUA-Consumers in Action to sell its magazines through the Google advertising platform. Users who conduct searches on FACUA encounter an advertisement from OCU in the search results within the ‘sponsored links’ section of Google, which is in effect paid advertising. This is not the first time that OCU has used FACUA s image to attract subscribers by using contextual advertising online. In August 2009, the association sent a request to detect that FACUA was one of the keywords used so that when users carried out a search on Bing, the Microsoft search engine, they would encounter advertising from OCU. The advert was removed by OCU, who stated that they had given orders to

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