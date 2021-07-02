On 2 July, consumers will pay the most expensive electricity bill in Spain's history
The kilowatt hour reaches an arithmetic average of 20.97 cents. Despite the drop in VAT, it is 77% above the price in July 2020.
FACUA.org
España-02/07/2021
On Friday 2 July, consumers will pay the most expensive electricity price in history. With the megawatt hour reaching an average daily price of 99.80 euros in the wholesale market, the rates applied to users with the semi-regulated PVPC reach 14.97 cents in the off-peak period, 18.35 cents in the