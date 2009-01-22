One in every three reported cases to FACUA in 2008 regarded telecommunications

In 2008 FACUA processed a total of 30,702 enquiries and complaints in its head office and regional branches according to its annual report What do consumers report? Last year there was an increase in the number of reported cases related to telecommunications abuses and frauds: one in every three consumers contacted FACUA for these reasons. Home purchases regained second place, after occupying the third position the previous year. The enquiries and complaints were processed by the head office of the organisation, which consumers could contact at +34 688 954 954 and through the website FACUA.org as well as by its regional branches. Almost 800 reports at its own initiative Together with the complaints filed by consumers, FACUA also reported 765 cas

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