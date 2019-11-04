The average user s light bill to increase by 4.8% in October

The price of the electricity bill for the average user has suffered a monthly increase of 4.8% this October, even though it continues to be less than it was a year ago, according to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis. As such, the invoice for last month with the semi-regulated PVPC tariff (Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer,according to its initials in Spanish -a tariff that has its price controlled by the Ministry of Industry, only available for those with an electricity power less than 10kW) amounted to 70.08 Euros, compared to September’s 66.87 Euros. The price of the electricity invoice for the average user was 79.79 Euros in January, 75.37 Euros in February, 72.39 Euros in March, 73.09 Euros in April, 70.97 Euros in May, 69.62 Euros in June, 71.82 Euros in

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