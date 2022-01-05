The Balearic Islands opens disciplinary proceedings against Aldi, Lidl and Dia for their roscones
Supermarkets fraudulently presented on their signage that the King cakes were filled with cream although they actually contain other substances.
Following a complaint by FACUA-Consumers in Action, the Ministry for Consumer Affairs of the Balearic Islands has opened disciplinary proceedings against Aldi, Dia and Lidl for marketing King cakes that are fraudulently presented as cream-filled, when in fact they contain other substances.