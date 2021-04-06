The free electricity market offers inflate the average user's monthly bill by up to 16 euros
Holaluz, Feníe and CHC are the electricity suppliers with the highest tariffs of those analysed by FACUA this April.
FACUA.org
Spain-06/04/2021
The most expensive offer on the free electricity market inflates the average user’s monthly bill by up to 16.20 euros compared to the amount that would be paid with the semi-regulated Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish). This is one of the con