The Ministry of Consumer Affairs satisfies FACUA's demand and will take over powers to fine massive frauds
The association had been calling for this change in the general law for the defence of consumers and users since 2015.
FACUA.org
España-20/07/2021
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs will assume powers to fine companies that perpetrate massive fraud when it affects consumers in several autonomous communities. Minister Alberto Garzón will thus satisfy a demand that FACUA-Consumers in Action has been making s