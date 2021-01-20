At 1.30 p.m.
The President and Secretary General of FACUA hold a meeting with Teresa Ribera
Olga Ruiz and Rubén Sánchez have presented FACUA's demands on electricity policy to the fourth vice-president of the Government. In the first 20 days of January, the kWh has risen by 40.9% year-on-year.
España-20/01/2021
The President of FACUA-Consumers in Action, Olga Ruiz, and its Secretary-General, Rubén Sánchez, held a meeting on Wednesday 20 January with the Fourth Vice-President and Minister for Ecolological Transition, Teresa Ribera, and the Secretary of Stat