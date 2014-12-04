Vodafone, forced to refund 1,563.48 Euros to a FACUA's associate

FACUA Málaga has got his associate J.O.C. to be refunded 1,563.48 Euros by Vodafone. The company had irregularly charged that amount. The person affected asked the operator on July, 27, 2011, to cancel the services he had previously hired, and he delivered back the modem he had used for these services. The operator sent him the last bill on August 2011. After a few months, the associate found out that Vodafone had kept charging him different amounts, but he didn’t receive any invoices for these charges. After a while, the associate hired a new Vodafone line, with a new bank debit order. But he found out that he was receiving a double billing, one for the line he had already cancelled and another one for the new line. He made several compla

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