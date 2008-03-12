Vodafone sends a SMS to several clients informing them by mistake that they have consumed more than 65 euros

FACUA-Consumers in Action informs that Vodafone has sent a SMS to several clients informing them by mistake that they have consumed more that 65 euros. After receiving several user’s queries through its website, FACUA.org, the association contacted Vodafone to require more information about the issue. In their answer, the English multinational clarifies that the messages, sent in the afternoon of March 12th, are due to «a mistake in an informative SMS of the accumulated consumption that usually is sent to the clients that have the consumption control active». The message indicated to users that «On 12/03/08 you have exceed the consumption threshold of 65 euros VAT included from the total threshold of 20 euros». The company point

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