180.000 Euros fine to Tick Tack Ticket confirmed for the disorders at the Bruce Springsteen concert in Santiago

The Superior Court of Justice of Galicia has just rejected the administrative appeal filed by Tick Tack Ticket against the 180.000 Euros fine given by the Galician Government. The company sold tickets for the Bruce Springsteen concert in Monte do Gozo in Santiago in the summer of 2009, a show which caused controversy as hundreds of consumers filed complaints regarding poor organisation and overbooking issues. Both the Court and the Galician Government claim that the back of the tickets showed unfair terms which implied defencelessness of the user against cancellations without refund, causing an imbalance in the relationship between the company and the user as the company has unilateral legal power to revoke the ticket. Another 2.4 million Euros sanction is pendin

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