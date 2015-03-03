375 civil society organisations request European MPS to protect citizens from TTIP
FACUA joins the movement and sends an open letter to European Parliament in which it warns that EU-US trade deal could constrain democratic decision-making.
FACUA.org
Europa-03/03/2015
As the European Parliament drafts its opinion on the controversial TTIP (Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership) talks, 375 civil society organisations from across Europe, and among them FACUA-Consumers in Action, have called on EU decision-makers to protect citizens, workers, and the environment from the threats it poses.
In an open letter sent to MEPs today, groups – including trade unions, consumer, environmental, and civil rights organisations – from 25 countries, warn that TTIP could constrain democratic decision-making by strengthening the influence of big business and undermining public services, the protection of public he
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