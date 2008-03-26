43 of the 44 lighters analyzed by FACUA fail to carry out the European regulation of children security

Forty three of the forty four lighters analyzed by FACUA-Consumers in Action fail to carry out the European regulation of children security because they don’t have any system to avoid the kids to use them or have attrative designs for children. FACUA has denounced their sale to the Consumption Authorities of the autonomous regions and the central Government in Spain. Forty of the lighters are identified by their brand: Akra, Atomic, Baide, Bic, Camelion, Clipper, Extra +, Prof y Rasta. Another three do not have any brand on them and all of them are still being sold after the legislation has come into effect. Twenty eight of the lighters analyzed do not have any protection for children in their switch mechanisms. Also, seventeen of all the lighters analyzed by FACUA

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión