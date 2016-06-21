Ahead of #26J
#6FACUAProposals to improve the protection of consumers and combat large-scale fraud
The association demands a state agency with the authority to sanction large-scale frauds, to regulate the customer services and cap tariffs and a stop to bank and privatised companies' abuses.
FACUA.org
España-21/06/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented six proposals to the parties contesting the Spanish general elections on 26 June to improve the protection of consumers and combat large-scale fraud (the document can be downloaded in Spanish).
In the #6FACUAProposals (#6PropuestasFACUA) that can be downloaded in Spanish from the website FACUA.org/6Propuestas, the association defends a national authority entitled to sanction the large-scale frauds, to put limits to tariffs and banks and privatised sectors’ abuses and to regulate compensations for consumers who have suffered
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