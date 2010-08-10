8 out of 10 passengers believe that Department of Public Works doesn´t guarantee the protection of their rights because of the lack of checkings over the airlines.
78% users consider that the great majority of companies grow up the public prices during the purchase of the ticket.
FACUA.org
España-10/08/2010
Eight out of ten passengers believe that Department of Public Works doesn´t guarantee the protection of their rights because they consider that checking over the airlines aren´t enough (49%) or simply they don´t exist (29%).
Only 20% think that their rights are guaranteed by Department of Public Works when airlines don´t fulfill their obligations, although they require more inspections and only 2% deem that checking are enough.
This is one of the conclusions of the second national survey about the aerial group quality carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action (see pdf).
Between the 4th and the 10th of Aug
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