Taking part in a series of initiatives to denounce abusive practices
About 100 artists and journalists join FACUA in its 'Fight against abuses'
"Join us. Join FACUA. The strength of consumers in action". This is the appeal that actors, musicians and other stand-out personalities from the world of culture are making.
FACUA.org
España-22/10/2012
«If we complain alone, the companies ignore us and the government does not act. United, we as consumers have the power to defend our rights. It is time to take action. Fight against abuses. Join us. Join FACUA. The strength of the consumers in action».
This is the call being made by about a hundred actors, composers, singers, writers, directors, producers, journalists, and other prominent figures from the world of culture, which are in fact members of FACUA-Consumers in Action. These members take altruistically part in a series of initiatives to encourage mobilization in reaction to abuses being suffered by consumers.
«We the consumers are suffering attacks which are increasing in seriousness whilst the government stands idly by. Therefore we must
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido