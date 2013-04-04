Acting on a FACUA complaint, Spanish national and autonomous communities governments warn that the sale of locked mobiles is illegal

Acting on a FACUA-Consumers in Action complaint, the National Institute for Consumer Affairs (INC) and the customer protection authorities within the Spanish autonomous communities have issued a report whereby they conclude that the sale of locked mobile phones is an illegal practice. The report warns that companies must unlock them free of charge and without a required completion of minimal contractual periods. Additionally, it points out that their practices stand to be sanctioned as they entail unfair terms that violate the Consolidated General Law for the Protection of Consumers and Users. In January 2012, FACUA launched a complaint against Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo for sabotaging the devices they market to only work on their own networks. In doing so, they

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