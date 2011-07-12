After FACUA's complaint, Andalusian Government fines Movistar 440,000 euros for charging for caller ID services

As a result of the complaint FACUA filed in 2008, the regional Government of Andalusia has imposed a fine on Movistar who has been charging users calling from landlines even though they have not signed up to Movistar’s services. With the approval of the Governing Council, Telefónica España has received two fines, amounting to 220,000 euros each. The first one is for the «charge of a non-contracted service» and the second one is because Telefónica «did not meet the requirements for informing consumers about the price, including taxes». FACUA welcomes the sanctions that have been imposed but criticizes the slowness of this process, which took three years and has amounted in fines that are insufficient are disproportional to the

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