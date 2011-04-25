After Holy Week, there are more complaints against travel agencies, hotels and airlines

After Holy Week, FACUA-Consumers in Action receives a considerable number of complaints each year against travel agencies, hotels and airlines related to irregularities in their services. In some cases, consumers can demand financial compensation or a refund of part of the money paid. FACUA informs consumers about their rights regarding irregularities they may have suffered during the holiday season. Price increases in the purchasing process FACUA reminds customers that the final price of the vacation package or transport ticket must be the same as the one offered in the advertisement or at the time of purchase. If the company increases the price, applying rates for things such as boarding or luggage, the customer can request that the difference b

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