After the deaths of 3 children in the United States, IKEA will not withdraw its Malm drawers in Spain

The Swedish multinational furniture company IKEA has decided not to withdraw its Malm drawers from the Spanish market, despite the fact that three children were killed by the drawers in the United States when improper fitting caused them to fall over. After the announcement that the products were to be withdrawn from the United States, FACUA-Consumers in Action requested information from IKEA about what was going to happen in Spain. The company informed FACUA that despite the fact sales will continue in Spain, consumers can still return any items they have bought. Furthermore, IKEA has said it has decided «to raise awareness by displaying messages in our shops, on our web page and by offering additional security kits to those who buy our products«. According

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