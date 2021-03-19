Annual Complaints Overview 2020
Airlines and tourism and leisure companies accounted for 28% of FACUA's complaints
The association received 106,097 queries and complaints last year, a record number due to irregularities committed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
FACUA-Consumers in Action received 106,097 queries and complaints in 2020, a record number due to irregularities committed during the pandemic. The refusal to refund the cost of services that users have not been able to enjoy because of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic led to almost a third o