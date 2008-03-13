Aprilia makes a safety recall for its motorbike Mana 850 due to a defect in the manufacture process

FACUA-Consumers in Action informs that a defect in the manufacture process in Aprilia’s motorbikes, model Mana 850, may impede their desacceleration, with the consequent risk of having a traffic accident. That problem has caused that the brand has made a safety recall. The defect causes that «the gas butterfly remains open due to the dirt accumulated in the motorbike’s control, what causes that the entrance of the fuel don t close and impeding the desacceleration». Aprilia has informed FACUA that «the manufacturer has proceed urgently to supply the needed material to proceed to the updating of all the units» and that the stocks «of the dealers are unblocked for sale once they have been subjected to all appropiate modifications». A

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