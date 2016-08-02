What do consumers complain about?
Automotive sector, telecom and banking lead consumers' complaints through FACUA in the first semester of 2016
Volkswagen's 'dieselgate' and Movistar's new price increase have made these companies the most reported ones.
FACUA.org
España-02/08/2016
The automotive sector, telecommunications and banking are the three sectors with the highest number users’ complaints through FACUA in the first semester of the year. That is shown in the report What do consumers complain about? that includes inquires and complaints lodged through FACUA from January to June 2016 (see table in Spanish).
The report, presented in this Tuesday press conference, shows that 34.2% of complaints were lodged against the automotive sector, mostly against Volkswagen; 21.1% against companies that offer telephone and Internet services; 9.1% against banks and financial institutions and 4.6% against water suppliers.
These kings of fraud</
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