Banks, telecommunication and energy companies, the most reported to FACUA by consumers in 2013

Telecommunications, Banking and Energy have been the economic sectors that got the most complaints submitted to FACUA-Consumers in Action in 2013. While the telecommunication operators have held the doubtful honor of leading the top Fraudulent Companies Chart for the last decade, complaints about financial companies have skyrocketed in the last year. Electricity and gas distribution companies stay one more year on the third position. FACUA criticises that, even if these three sectors are key to Spanish consumers’ economy, neither the national nor the autonomous governments are acting accordingly to the serious and growing irregularities they are committing. Consumer frauds have been growing by a considerable amount during the economic crisis, and therefore the

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