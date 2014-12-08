Cajamar refunds 1,400 Euros that an associate of FACUA was irregularly charged after a fraudulent use

FACUA-Consumers in Action has got Cajamar to refund 1,407 Euros that were irregularly charged to Jesús Jiménez, an associate of FACUA, due to an irregular use of his debit card. The associate found out that some unauthorised operations had been done from a foreign country on the Internet. Jiménez found out about this because his debit card stopped working. When he checked his bank account’s transactions, he found charges he didn’t recognize nor had authorised. The person affected decided to report the situation to the police and request Cajamar to refund the money. The bank refused to refund the 1,407 Euros, so Jesús went to FACUA Malaga so that they could analyse his case. The associate had not lost his card, bu

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