Cajasur manipulated eviction data to keep a house for half of its value. The bank made up that it was not the users’ habitual residence in order to put it up for auction cheaper and inflate the claimed debt by more than 27,000 Euros. FACUA-Consumers in Action’s legal team has managed to stop it from going to court. If no one bids when a house is up for auction (after defaulting on mortgage payments), it is awarded to the bank for 70% of the price established in writing, an amount that decreases to 60% if the debt can be paid for with the house itself. However, when it does not concern the habitual residence of the mortgage holder, regulation means that the financial entity can keep it, paying only half of its value. Therefore, CajaSur, property of BBK, awarded

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