CNMC investigates potential anti-competitive behaviour in electricity supply

Spanish National Commission on Financial Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) has set up an investigation to analyse communications and adverts «made recently by electricity suppliers with the aim of having influence on consumers’ decision» when hiring their electricity supplier. The anti-trust body considers that these communications and adverts may be confusing, «with the aim to lead consumers to make not very well thought over decisions«. In this context, CNMC has requested information to several active companies in the market of reference and other agents that may have been affected by the mentioned behaviour. These consumers were previously applied the last-chance tariff (a tariff fixed by the Spanish G

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