Seventh edition
Consumers can now propose nominations for Worst Company of the Year 2015
These awards launched by FACUA also include the categories Worst Advert, Worst Company Practice and Worst Twitter account.
FACUA.org
España-04/12/2015
Consumers can now propose nominations for The Worst Company of the Year 2015. This will be the seventh edition of these awards launched by FACUA-Consumers in Action to publicise the serious abuses that occur in the market and foster more responsible practices in the relationships between companies, consumers and the organisations representing their interests.
Consumers can send their nominations to the email address peorempresa2015@facua.org. The list of nominations, selected from the proposed nominations submitted by email, will be published on the web page FACUA.org/peorempresa2015 in the coming weeks. From the
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