Consumers consider the irregularities in the rise of banking commissions as The Year's Worst Abuse

In the seventh edition of these awards carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action, 31% of voters considered the irregularities in the rise of bank commissions as The Worst Abuse of the Year. Last year, La Caixa started to charge clients of other banks to use their cash machines, which meant they would have to pay a double fee. The illegality of this double fee, which other banks were going to impose, stopped it from happening, but banks started to increase the one that they had been charging before. This is an example of the constant rises in commissions that are in many cases applied illegally. FACUA has been denouncing over the last few years practices of abuse like the ever increasing fee to cash in money for third parties or to leave them in the red. 902 lines<

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