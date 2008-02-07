Deutsche Bank made 65,000 million Euros net profit in 2007, 7% increase despite the crisis

The leading German bank regarding assets, Deutsche Bank, increased its net profits 6,500 million Euros in 2007 (USD 9,490 million), equivalent to a 7% increase compared to the previous year, despite the financial crisis. Nevertheless, the bank suffered a drop in returns on investment. Today the president of Deutsche Bank, Josef Ackermann, reported in Frankfurt that Deutsche Bank did not have to depreciate its assets in the fourth trimester for its exposure to subprime mortgages, unlike in its third trimester, according to Agencia EFE. During the next annual general meeting, the executive committee will recommend paying 4.50 Euros for each share, 0.50 Euros more compared to last year. According to a press release, Deutsche Bank managed to achieve such record p

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