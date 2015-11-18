Director General of Industry refuses to start a dialogue with FACUA about the Volkswagen fraud

The Director General of Industry and Small and Medium Company, Víctor Audera López, and the Executive Director of the Spanish Consumer, Food Safety and Nutrition Agency (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish), Teresa Robledo de Dios, have met with the Council of Consumers and Users (CCU, according to its initials in Spanish), after this advisory body requested the meeting to be informed about these institutions’ actions regarding the Volkswagen Group fraud. The Director General of Industry has refused to open a dialogue with consumer associations, which represent the interests of those affected by the fraud. The dialogue was requested by FACUA-Consumers in Action spokesman, Rubén Sánchez, also a council member of CCU.

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