Electricity bills rise again in the first week of December

Following two months of reductions, electricity bills went up again in the first week of December. According to FACUA-Consumers in Action’s analysis, the average user’s bill on semi-regulated tariffs (PVPC, according to its initials in Spanish) rose to 80 Euros again between the 1st and 7th of December, with the price per kWh sitting at an average of 16.61 cents (13.06 plus 27.19% in indirect taxes). FACUA criticises the Government for failing to put measures in place to reduce electricity costs and put a stop to speculation from the energy oligopoly. The few actions Pedro Sáchez‘ cabinet has announced will not result in a significant drop to the inflated bill which hundreds of thousands of families have not even been able to deal with,

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