Endesa announces a prize draw of '100 years of free electricity'... when the prize is really reduced to just 700 Euros

FACUA-Consumers in Action has written to Endesa to urge the halt or modification of a loyalty campaign to draw in clients, 100 years of free electricity, considering it deceptive advertising for misleading consumers. Endesa is distributing bulk emails in which it invites people to participate in a competition implying that the winner will not pay for their electricity for the rest of their life (within 100 years); the advertising doesn’t even have small print. Yet FACUA warns that it is necessary to follow two more links to additional web pages until it is finally specified on another website that what the user can win is, supposedly, «1 out of 100 years of Free Electricity». Endesa announces 200 prizes, 100 for the users that sign up to the company and

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