WHAT ARE CONSUMERS REPORTING?
Faced with the passive attitude of the Government and autonomous regions, complaints of abuses and frauds in telecommunications sector reach an all time high
In 2010 they accounted for one in three complaints handled by FACUA, over five points more than the previous year. The following are complaints against errors and irregularities in public administrations, the insurance industry and banking.
FACUA.org
España-28/01/2011
Complaints handled by FACUA-Consumers in Action for abuses and frauds in the telecommunications sector reached a historic high in 2010. The annual evaluation What are consumers reporting? (see table) , presented at a press conference on Friday by the association, shows that one in three claims (31.8%) were against companies that provide telephone and Internet access.
This, FACUA points out, is the sector that has received the most complaints over the past decade, due to the passive nature of the ministries responsible for telecommunications and consumer protection (Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Public Health) and the autonomous authorities.
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