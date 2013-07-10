#yonosoymoroso
FACUA achieves a 100,000 Euros fine on Canal+ for registering a client issued a fraudulent contract on the Asnef debtor blacklist
Data Protection imposes two sanctions on the digital TV platform: one for issuing the contract without the victim's consent and another for including them on a defaulter list when they owed nothing.
FACUA.org
España-10/07/2013
Following the FACUA-Consumers in Action report, the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has fined Canal Plus 100,000 Euros for fraudulently issuing a new contract to a user, and including them on Asnef’s debtors blacklist (see resolution).
FACUA is mounting a campaign, under the slogan #yonosoymoroso (I’m not a defaulter), in which it calls users to report these kinds of improprieties so that the companies can be sanctioned.
In August 2011, the television platform – which at the time operated under the trade name Digital Plus – warned a client from Seville that they had a 175 Euro debt for a second contract, initiated in March in the
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