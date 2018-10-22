FACUA advises consumers to make their claims to the tax office immediately if the period for their mortgage taxes is about to expire

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises customers who signed for a mortgage in the months of September and October 2014 to urgently make a claim to their corresponding autonomous tax office, requesting the reimbursement of the Document Duties Tax, the mortgages tax, in order to avoid the expiration of their claim period. Although the Supreme Court has left in doubt the ruling it announced last week, it is fundamental that customers make a claim to their autonomous tax authority for the reimbursement of the tax on their mortgage before the four year expiry period established by law runs out. Articles 66 and 67 of General Taxation Law 58/2003 of 17 December establish that the four year expiry period for making a claim to the tax office begins being counted 30 working days from the

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