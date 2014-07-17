FACUA advises those affected by Spanish train company Renfe's workers' strike to demand damages compensation

FACUA-Consumers in Action advises financially damaged users because of delays on their travels affected by the strike resolved by workers of Spanish train companies Renfe and Adif on July 31 and August 1 to demand a damages compensation to the corresponding company. FACUA considers unfair that consumers have to bear the strikes’ damages, having to pay the full amount of a service that won’t operate normally and so being financially damaged due to cancelations or delays on their travels. The European Court of Justice forces to compensate The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on September 26, 2013 that «a railway company has not the right to include in their general terms and conditions a clause according to which it will be excused fr

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión