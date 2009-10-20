FACUA alerts about irregularities in the final stage of the Plan 2000E

FACUA-Consumers in Action is receiving numerous complaints from cars buyers whose dealers are refusing to apply the discounts of the Plan 2000E after they signed contracts where they guaranteed these incentives. On October 2, the 80% of the state funds assigned to the Plan 2000E was reached. According to the information that the Ministry of Industry is giving to the users who report this irregularities, «just as planned and in order to obtain an organized ending of the Plan, the car dealers were informed that it have reached that limit». This way, «an apportionment method between them was established, so that each dealer had a number of operations to be executed before the end of the Plan». Since the 2nd of October, «each car dealer can make a ma

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión