By a letter sent this Thursday
FACUA and Sepla issue a statement of ten demands to the Minister of Development
The presidents of both organisations express to the minister their "deep concern over the lack of control and sanctions against corporate malpractice taking place in the air transport sector".
FACUA.org
España-26/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action and the Spanish Airline Pilots’ Union (Sepla) have issued a statement of ten demands to the Minister of Development, Ana Pastor.
By means of a letter (see Spanish version here), the presidents of FACUA and Sepla, Paco Sánchez Legrán and Javier Martínez de Velasco, have detailed the key demands of airport users and pilots to improve both air safety, and the control and punishment of misconduct carried out by companies.
Within the letter, the leaders from both organisations convey to the minister their «deep concern over the lack of control and sanctions against corporate malpracti
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