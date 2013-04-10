FACUA and the pilots union Sepla sign an agreement of joint intervention

This Wednesday, FACUA-Consumers in Action and the Spanish Union for Airline Pilots (Sepla) have signed an agreement of collaboration through which they will commit to protect, reinforce and insure the safety of users of air transport. The agreement, which was conceived last September after a succession of incidents involving the Irish airline Ryanair, is the first agreement to be made between consumers and pilots in order to establish synergies between both groups and to apply interlocutors before the authorities. The protocol was signed in the headquarters of SEPLA in Madrid by the president of FACUA, Paco Sánchez Legrán, and the vice-president of Sepla, Javier Gómez Barrero, who have applauded the mutual willingness

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