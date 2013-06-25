FACUA asks for an investigation into the website DoctorTrade for seizing the virtual money of its users

FACUA-Consumers in Action has called for an investigation to be opened against the vanished website DoctorTrade.com after numerous users have claimed that their virtual money was seized. The website for the sale of new and second-hand goods worked on the basis that its users would accumulate profits in a virtual wallet which could then only be used through making a purchase on the same website, or after waiting to acquire a certain amount of money. Now, after the closure of the website, numerous consumers have expressed losses ranging from 12 Euros reaching up to 600 Euros, after having no success at attempting to contact those responsible. For this reason, FACUA has addressed the Spanish National Institute for Consumer Affairs, the Civil Guard Cy

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