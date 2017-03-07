FACUA asks Madrid City Council to speed up the investigation on Seatwave despite their lack of cooperation

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests Madrid City Council to speed up the investigation on Seatwave, linked to Ticketmaster, despite their lack of cooperation. The local Institute for Consumers has sent an informative report to the association where they give details of the obstructions of the company. Following a complaint made a year ago against Seatwave, the local Institute for Consumers (which is under the Government Department of Health, Safety and Emergency) exposes in their report that it has been impossible to gather information from the resale website. Firstly, the local body accuses Seatwave of still declaring an address that has not been used for years.«It was not possible to contact the reported company, since the request was sent to the address which was put u

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