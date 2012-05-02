FACUA believes it to be an atrocity to want to charge the sick for their maintenance in hospital

FACUA-Consumers in Action thinks it atrocious that those governing the various autonomous regions have the stated intention of charging the sick and infirm for something as rudimentary as their maintenance, whilst admitted to hospital. Up until now, Galicia, and the regional authorities of Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha are just some of the autonomous regions that have put forward their intentions to the central government to charge patients of public hospitals for part of menu costs. In this way the association rejects certain measures which include patients partially paying for the very basic aspects of their treatment such as the cleaning of sheets and towels and the making of beds. FACUA asks itself in what way should a patient’s capacity to pay for his o

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