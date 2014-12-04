FACUA calls a consumer's blackout on December, 17 at 7pm, to protest against the abuses in the electricity sector

FACUA-Consumers in Action calls for social mobilization against the abuses in the electricity sector and announces a one-hour blackout on Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm (6pm Canaries time). Under the hashtag #Apagón17D, FACUA demands the Government to implement a series of measures, insisting on the end of the revolving doors system that sees senior government officials, including prime ministers and MPs, becoming directors of energy companies and vice versa. FACUA also calls for a new tariff regulation based on the actual cost of energy production, plus a historical audit of the tariff deficit. Moreover, the association requests the Executive to prohibit energy companies from cutting off the power to defaulting families during the winter. It also calls

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